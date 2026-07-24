Swiss National Bank Acquires 354,523 Shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. $MICC

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC - Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,991 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 354,523 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Magnum Ice Cream worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth $360,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,031,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,541,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,632,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,326,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MICC. Weiss Ratings raised Magnum Ice Cream from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Magnum Ice Cream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Magnum Ice Cream to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on MICC

Magnum Ice Cream Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE MICC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

Further Reading

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