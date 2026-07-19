Swiss National Bank Acquires 400,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 400,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of NextEra Energy worth $561,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 303,415 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 92,990 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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