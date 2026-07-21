Swiss National Bank Acquires 42,800 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Arch Capital Group worth $102,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5%

ACGL opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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