Swiss National Bank Acquires 57,900 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $118,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.52. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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