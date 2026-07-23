Swiss National Bank Acquires 70,500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,600 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $45,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $147.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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