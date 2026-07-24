Swiss National Bank Acquires 71,200 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,200 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Trade Desk worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 107.7% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 184,270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 95,555 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,239 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the technology company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $3,237,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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