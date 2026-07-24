Swiss National Bank Acquires 81,700 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,970 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Stantec worth $33,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Stantec by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stantec by 423.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.00. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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