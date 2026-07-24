Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,360 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,492 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,053,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $256.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.92. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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