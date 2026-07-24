Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in IREN Limited $IREN

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 963,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,032,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of IREN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Situational Awareness LP grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 8,700,621 shares of the company's stock worth $328,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,200 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc increased its stake in shares of IREN by 14,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 4,440,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in IREN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in IREN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,075,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in IREN by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,621,974 shares of the company's stock worth $169,979,000 after buying an additional 355,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company's stock.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

IREN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. IREN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%. Research analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IREN from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Report on IREN

More IREN News

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: IREN’s $2.8 billion in new AI cloud contracts and higher ARR target strengthen the company’s growth outlook and support the bull case for the stock.

IREN’s $2.8 billion in new AI cloud contracts and higher ARR target strengthen the company’s growth outlook and support the bull case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s increased AI capex forecast lifted investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure names, including IREN, improving sector momentum.

Alphabet’s increased AI capex forecast lifted investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure names, including IREN, improving sector momentum. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy rating on IREN, adding analyst support after the contract announcement.

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy rating on IREN, adding analyst support after the contract announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets focused on IREN’s shift from bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure, which reinforces the long-term narrative but did not add new company-specific catalysts.

Commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets focused on IREN’s shift from bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure, which reinforces the long-term narrative but did not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the recent rally, some articles noted IREN has been volatile, with the stock still down sharply over the past 30 and 90 days before the latest contract-driven rebound.

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here