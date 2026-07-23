Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,164 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Astera Labs worth $42,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALAB. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.00.

View Our Latest Report on ALAB

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $28,012,592.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Up 3.5%

ALAB stock opened at $330.89 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $355.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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