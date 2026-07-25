Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,350 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Brookfield Renewable worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company's stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BEPC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEPC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Renewable from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Report on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation NYSE: BEPC is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company's operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

Further Reading

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