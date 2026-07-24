Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,400 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Weiss Ratings cut Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $148.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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