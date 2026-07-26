Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Rubrik worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock worth $162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,828,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RBRK. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $16,809,393.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at $26,467,965.44. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $284,458.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 113,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,470.73. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Trading Up 0.7%

Rubrik stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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