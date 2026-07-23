Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of TransUnion worth $39,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $10,466,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,844 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 292,452 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 45,840 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,602,070 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $308,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,131,000.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TRU opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,013.76. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,102. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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