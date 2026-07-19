Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Deere & Company worth $424,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:DE opened at $597.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $582.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is 36.71%.

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $642.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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