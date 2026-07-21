Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Ventas worth $112,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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