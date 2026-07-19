Swiss National Bank Buys 176,600 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 176,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of UnitedHealth Group worth $719,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $426.39 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $447.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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