Swiss National Bank Buys 189,400 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095,622 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 189,400 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for 0.5% of Swiss National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of GE Aerospace worth $878,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.52. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. President Capital dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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