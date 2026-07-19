Swiss National Bank Buys 192,500 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202,605 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Newmont worth $346,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 249,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Newmont by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 241,350 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 91,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,025,824 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $219,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $89.80 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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