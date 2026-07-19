Swiss National Bank Buys 265,900 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Swiss National Bank grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 265,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of PepsiCo worth $623,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7%
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $171.48.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.
PepsiCo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, a 4% increase from a year ago, which reinforces its appeal as a steady income stock. PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo India reported robust first-half growth and said it will set up a new food manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, signaling continued international expansion. PepsiCo India sees robust growth in H1
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s CEO said the company remains cautiously optimistic about the second half, citing resilient demand in the face of weather-related uncertainty. PepsiCo cautiously optimistic on H2 amid robust demand
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is drawing more investor attention, but the Zacks items are mostly watchlist-style coverage rather than new fundamental news. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is pushing sustainable sourcing further, saying 70% of ingredients now come from sustainable sources and targeting 90% by 2030, which supports long-term ESG goals but is unlikely to move the stock near term. PepsiCo (PEP) Pushes Sustainable Sourcing
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed PepsiCo’s FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to concern that profit growth may be slower than previously expected. PepsiCo estimate cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary that U.S. grocery unit sales are falling suggests a tougher demand backdrop for PepsiCo and other packaged-food companies. U.S. grocery unit sales falling
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting that PepsiCo stock is near a one-year low highlights ongoing investor concern about the company’s growth and margin outlook. Why PepsiCo's stock is at a 1-year low
About PepsiCo
(Free Report
)
PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
See Also
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