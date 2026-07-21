Swiss National Bank Buys 28,520 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $128,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,816,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 961,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $382,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $365,822,000 after acquiring an additional 175,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.92 and a 200 day moving average of $319.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.27 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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