Swiss National Bank Buys 444,200 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,857,790 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 444,200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Procter & Gamble worth $990,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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