Swiss National Bank Buys 616,400 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020,193 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 616,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $237,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here