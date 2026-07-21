Swiss National Bank Buys 74,200 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,600 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of eBay worth $120,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, June 12th. President Capital boosted their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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