Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Clorox worth $37,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 173.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Clorox by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. Clorox's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clorox

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here