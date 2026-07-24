Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560,498 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of CNH Industrial worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.62 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNH shares. Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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