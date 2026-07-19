Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337,100 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 222,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Starbucks worth $298,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after buying an additional 971,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $4,031,053,000 after acquiring an additional 327,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after acquiring an additional 225,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.49 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Starbucks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

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Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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