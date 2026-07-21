Swiss National Bank Has $116.23 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of MetLife worth $116,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. MetLife's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

MetLife News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MetLife from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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