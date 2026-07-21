Swiss National Bank Has $119.16 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,564 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of American International Group worth $119,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. HSBC dropped their price objective on American International Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of American International Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

See Also

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