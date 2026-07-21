Swiss National Bank Has $124.22 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880,500 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $124,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,837,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 380,677 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 266,835 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

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Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Negative Sentiment: Restaurant stocks, including Chipotle, are being dragged lower by renewed food-safety headlines after reports linked a parasite outbreak to lettuce supplied by a vendor used by Taco Bell, stoking broader concern about traffic and sentiment across quick-service chains. Article Title

Restaurant stocks, including Chipotle, are being dragged lower by renewed food-safety headlines after reports linked a parasite outbreak to lettuce supplied by a vendor used by Taco Bell, stoking broader concern about traffic and sentiment across quick-service chains. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also showing pre-earnings caution ahead of Chipotle’s July 29 second-quarter report, with traders worrying about softer same-store sales and ongoing margin pressure from wage, beef, freight, and produce costs. Article Title

Investors are also showing pre-earnings caution ahead of Chipotle’s July 29 second-quarter report, with traders worrying about softer same-store sales and ongoing margin pressure from wage, beef, freight, and produce costs. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary notes CMG has fallen more than the broader market, but the move is largely being described as a technical and sentiment-driven dip rather than a fresh company-specific development. Article Title

Recent market commentary notes CMG has fallen more than the broader market, but the move is largely being described as a technical and sentiment-driven dip rather than a fresh company-specific development. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive on Chipotle, with recent coverage still calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” which may help limit downside if earnings or traffic trends improve. Article Title

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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