Swiss National Bank Has $127.68 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Kroger worth $127,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.00.

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Kroger Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 0.71%.Kroger's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Further Reading

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