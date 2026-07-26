Swiss National Bank Has $14.29 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 96,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $805,429,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,415,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 253,402 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 708.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 136,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The business had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here