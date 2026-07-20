Swiss National Bank Has $145.41 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Swiss National Bank raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,629 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of NXP Semiconductors worth $145,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $266.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.69. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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