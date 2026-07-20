Swiss National Bank Has $161.06 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,900 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Target worth $161,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,690,262,000 after buying an additional 286,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,772,533 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,692,265,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,065,926 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,668,194,000 after purchasing an additional 561,898 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,903,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore set a $130.00 price target on Target in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $139.93 on Monday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business's 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here