Swiss National Bank Has $181.66 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Digital Realty Trust worth $181,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DLR opened at $173.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average of $179.94.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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