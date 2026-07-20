Swiss National Bank Has $197.03 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876,274 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 396,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Kinder Morgan worth $197,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.0%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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