Swiss National Bank Has $2.10 Billion Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,376,418 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 693,800 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 1.2% of Swiss National Bank's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of ExxonMobil worth $2,099,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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