Swiss National Bank Has $240.25 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,595 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Quanta Services worth $240,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 49,053 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the construction company's stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PWR opened at $628.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.42. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.01 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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