Swiss National Bank Has $246.54 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $246,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $188.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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