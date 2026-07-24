Swiss National Bank Has $32.19 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Samsara worth $32,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Samsara by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock worth $421,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,082 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock worth $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,920,219 shares of the company's stock worth $245,322,000 after purchasing an additional 944,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.33.

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Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $135,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 425,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,960. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $86,003.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 167,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,643,656.06. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

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