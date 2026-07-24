Swiss National Bank Has $32.81 Million Position in AECOM $ACM

Swiss National Bank raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,880 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of AECOM worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in AECOM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ACM opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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