Swiss National Bank Has $398.23 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 181,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Welltower worth $398,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,930,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 204,317 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,214,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 291,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,040,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 753,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $139,826,000 after acquiring an additional 164,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $243.39 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.96 and a 52-week high of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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