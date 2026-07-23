Swiss National Bank Has $42.68 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Zscaler worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,582,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,945,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,576,000 after purchasing an additional 777,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company's stock worth $525,774,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,630 shares of the company's stock worth $464,783,000 after buying an additional 98,140 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zscaler Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of ZS opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.37, a PEG ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,942.22. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $345,364.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Further Reading

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