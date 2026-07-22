Swiss National Bank Has $70.25 Million Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,700 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Tractor Supply worth $70,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.88.

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Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TSCO opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.Tractor Supply's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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