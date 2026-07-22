Swiss National Bank Has $76.70 Million Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,190 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Nebius Group worth $76,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.83.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 18.8%

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $299.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 over the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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