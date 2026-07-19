Swiss National Bank Has $787.59 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Lam Research worth $787,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayban bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $313.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $339.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.94. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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