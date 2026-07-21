Swiss National Bank Has $85.39 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Xylem worth $85,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 108.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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