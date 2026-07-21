Swiss National Bank Has $88.60 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Iron Mountain worth $88,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IRM opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.52 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $94,208.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,250.75. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here