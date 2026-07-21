Swiss National Bank Has $96.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622,946 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Kenvue worth $96,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $756,862,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kenvue by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock worth $830,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343,785 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1,023.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 12,886,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,328 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1,116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 10,950,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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