Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,710,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,913,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Grab worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,964 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 100,880 shares of the company's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. China Renaissance raised shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.01.

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Grab Stock Down 1.5%

GRAB stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grab

In other news, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,000,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,584.10. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,781,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,423,636.30. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,093 shares of company stock worth $6,083,321 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report).

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